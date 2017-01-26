Court Denies Full Hearing in MS Case
There are 1 comment on the NewsFactor story from 13 hrs ago, titled Court Denies Full Hearing in MS Case. In it, NewsFactor reports that:
A federal appeals court said Tuesday it won't rehear a panel's decision letting companies like Microsoft refuse to turn over to the government The judges of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals split their votes 4-4, meaning the full court will not take the rare step of rehearing a case that resulted in a victory for Microsoft and other high-tech companies in the cloud computing business. Four judges wrote opinions dissenting from the decision not to rehear the case at the government's request.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsFactor.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
If companies refuse to turn over evidence of crimes they should be fined $1 billion a day and the CEO's jailed
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 min
|Dogen
|53,417
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|5 min
|ChristineM
|11,523
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|1 hr
|Pessimistic1
|36
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|6 hr
|nanoanomaly
|12,370
|Renewable energy technology stores the wind und... (Aug '08)
|Sat
|HELPER
|5
|Might be a problem with onenote file
|Sat
|Pingpo539
|1
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Neville Thompson
|23
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC