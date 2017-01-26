There are on the NewsFactor story from 13 hrs ago, titled Court Denies Full Hearing in MS Case. In it, NewsFactor reports that:

A federal appeals court said Tuesday it won't rehear a panel's decision letting companies like Microsoft refuse to turn over to the government The judges of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals split their votes 4-4, meaning the full court will not take the rare step of rehearing a case that resulted in a victory for Microsoft and other high-tech companies in the cloud computing business. Four judges wrote opinions dissenting from the decision not to rehear the case at the government's request.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsFactor.