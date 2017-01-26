COUNTY: Sussex astronaut Tim Peake meets pupils at home town
Sussex astronaut Tim Peake made a quick stop to his home city today to meet pupils from his former schools. Tim made a special visit today to the Novium Museum, where he was greeted by inspired pupils from Westbourne Primary and Chichester High School to answer their eager questions about his time in the 'great unknown'.
