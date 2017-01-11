Comcast has a new service that'll fix the bad WiFi in your...
In addition to spending an extra $10 or so a month just to use it, they tend to be difficult to manage and come with wonky passwords and network names that are impossible to remember. But Comcast is taking steps to improve the value that customers get from its routers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|1 hr
|Babydoll
|17
|TunesKit DRM Video Converter for Mac Supports R... (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|enogw
|4
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|5 hr
|scientia potentia...
|49,754
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|5 hr
|Solarman
|11
|This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like
|5 hr
|Neutral Observer ...
|3
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|15 hr
|demarco
|697
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|17 hr
|One way or another
|180,247
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC