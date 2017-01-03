CNN anchor confronts Trump adviser on Russia: 'How can you say...
CNN anchor Jake Tapper pressed President-elect Donald Trump's top counselor over why his team hesitated to admit that they benefited from internal emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign exposed by Russian hacking and leaking. In an interview on CNN on Sunday, Tapper asked Kellyanne Conway why she dismissed the hacking's impact on the 2016 election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|21 min
|It aint necessari...
|50,062
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|1 hr
|SoE
|12,158
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|1 hr
|IB DaMann
|11,329
|Automation: Trump Deportation Threat Inspires C...
|2 hr
|Rise of the Machines
|5
|OBS Engine Nano 5.3ml Tank
|2 hr
|perty
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|4 hr
|I voted for Trump
|34
|How to Transfer Pictures or Photos from Samsung...
|10 hr
|abc
|5
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC