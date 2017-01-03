CNN anchor confronts Trump adviser on...

CNN anchor confronts Trump adviser on Russia: 'How can you say...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

CNN anchor Jake Tapper pressed President-elect Donald Trump's top counselor over why his team hesitated to admit that they benefited from internal emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign exposed by Russian hacking and leaking. In an interview on CNN on Sunday, Tapper asked Kellyanne Conway why she dismissed the hacking's impact on the 2016 election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 21 min It aint necessari... 50,062
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 1 hr SoE 12,158
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 1 hr IB DaMann 11,329
News Automation: Trump Deportation Threat Inspires C... 2 hr Rise of the Machines 5
OBS Engine Nano 5.3ml Tank 2 hr perty 1
News Graham Blasts Trump on Assange 4 hr I voted for Trump 34
How to Transfer Pictures or Photos from Samsung... 10 hr abc 5
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,741,794

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC