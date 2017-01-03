China Said Prepared to Retaliate If T...

China Said Prepared to Retaliate If Trump Raises Trade Barriers

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

China is prepared to retaliate should President-elect Donald Trump take punitive measures against Chinese goods and trigger a trade war between the world's two biggest economies, according to people familiar with the matter. Options include subjecting well-known U.S. companies or ones with large Chinese operations to tax or antitrust probes, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter isn't public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 13 min Aura Mytha 49,956
News Google sued by Department of Labor 5 hr milloooo 1
A new 3D printing or imaging method like CT 6 hr mansaya 7
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 6 hr mansaya 698
News Prominent climate-denying politician gets schoo... 7 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 19
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 8 hr positronium 12,146
what the hell is 973 eht namuh 973?! (Nov '14) 8 hr Anonymous 24
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,196 • Total comments across all topics: 277,696,985

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC