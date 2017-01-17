China reminds Trump that supercomputi...

China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

Read more: Network World

China intends to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of 2017, tweaking an exascale delivery date that's already well ahead of the U.S. The timing of the announcement, reported by an official government news service, raised the possibility it was a message to President-elect Donald Trump. China's announcement comes the same week Trump takes office.

