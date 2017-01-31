China escalates war of words with U.S...

China escalates war of words with U.S. on semiconductors

14 hrs ago Read more: InfoWorld

The number of powerful chips coming out of China keeps growing as a war of words on semiconductors with the U.S. escalates. A joint venture between Qualcomm and China's Guizhou province, called Huaxintong Semiconductor Technology, has started the development of a new server chip based on ARM technology.

