Children 'left to fend for themselves' against online bullying and grooming

Children are being left to "fend for themselves" against dangers such as bullying and grooming in the digital world, the Children's Commissioner for England has claimed. Anne Longfield said that youngsters who are spending increasing amounts of time online are not getting the level of support required and called on the Government to take action.

