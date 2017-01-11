Can teeth repair themselves without fillings?
Although still in the laboratory stage, a new method tested in mice indicates that a drug called Tideglusib can stimulate teeth to fix decay. That "natural repair is greatly enhanced by delivery" of Tideglusib, added Sharpe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|17 min
|VetnorsGate
|12,196
|Prominent climate-denying politician gets schoo...
|1 hr
|Venus6619
|46
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|The Northener
|50,507
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|4 hr
|One way or another
|180,245
|smoktech TFV 12 cloud beast king 1st look
|5 hr
|allisonhu
|1
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|5 hr
|Eagle 12
|11,343
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|13 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC