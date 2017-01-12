Basketball's inventor is virtually un...

Basketball's inventor is virtually unknown here in his ancestral home

2 hrs ago

HE invented one of the biggest and most lucrative sports in the world but he is almost unknown in his Scottish ancestral home where his game remains a minority pursuit. But that could be about to change with discussions about creating a James Naismith Basketball Centre in Scotland to mark the founder's heritage and the sport's birthday.

