Basketball's inventor is virtually unknown here in his ancestral home
HE invented one of the biggest and most lucrative sports in the world but he is almost unknown in his Scottish ancestral home where his game remains a minority pursuit. But that could be about to change with discussions about creating a James Naismith Basketball Centre in Scotland to mark the founder's heritage and the sport's birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|52 min
|Dogen
|180,278
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|Aura Mytha
|51,100
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|2 hr
|Sheilaa
|11,374
|Why it's 'climate change' instead of 'global wa...
|8 hr
|one way or another
|2
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|9 hr
|VetnorsGate
|12,237
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|12 hr
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|3
|How Can I Retrieve Deleted Text Messages from i...
|Fri
|Xiaoli
|2
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC