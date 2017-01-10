Baidu hires Microsoft expert in artif...

Baidu hires Microsoft expert in artificial intelligence push

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

Baidu Inc., which operates China's most popular Internet search engine, said Tuesday it has hired a former Microsoft executive and artificial intelligence specialist to improve its competitiveness in the field. The Beijing-based company said Qi Lu was named group president and chief operating officer in charge of products, technology and sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 min IB DaMann 51,452
News Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence in Wi... 1 hr Compromised at th... 1
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 1 hr Eagle 12 11,403
News Virtual Reality Headsets May Come With Health R... 4 hr Gpo344 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 6 hr SoE 12,266
News Prominent climate-denying politician gets schoo... 10 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 67
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) 15 hr koko32 254
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,472 • Total comments across all topics: 278,003,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC