At least 35 killed in New Year's attack on Istanbul nightclub
An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 35 people and wounding some 40 others, according to the governor of Istanbul and Turkish media reports. Private NTV television said that more than one assailant may have been involved in the attack, which targeted the popular Reina nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district.
