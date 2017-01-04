At CES 2017, Acer debuts its $9,000 gaming laptop
At CES 2017, Acer debuts its $9,000 gaming laptop The computer maker's laptop is the first curved screen notebook. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://usat.ly/2hSpK1G During the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the computer maker unveiled the Predator 21 X, which they say is the first notebook computer with a curved screen.
