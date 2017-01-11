Astronauts' No. 1 New Year's resoluti...

Astronauts' No. 1 New Year's resolution: Ace spacewalks

Astronauts up on the International Space Station are starting the new year with a pair of spacewalks. Commander Shane Kimbrough says his New Year's resolution is to ace the spacewalks to change out batteries this Friday and next week.

