As with PCs, you can now customize Ra...

As with PCs, you can now customize Raspberry Pi-like computers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ComputerWorld

The Raspberry Pi 3 is a great product, but it can't be customized. People may want more storage or a faster processor, but have to settle for features on the board computer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 6 min Regolith Based Li... 51,907
News Drug Task Force Agents arrest Natchitoches man 1 hr Whats sad 2
News Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16) 2 hr CBee 15
News For third straight time, Earth sets hottest yea... 2 hr Keeping It Together 2
News Global Warming Is Real: NASA Announces 2016 Was... 3 hr Still Experiencin... 1
News 'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r... 3 hr What Ever Sells 1
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 3 hr Versicle 11,414
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,272 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC