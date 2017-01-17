As with PCs, you can now customize Raspberry Pi-like computers
The Raspberry Pi 3 is a great product, but it can't be customized. People may want more storage or a faster processor, but have to settle for features on the board computer.
Read more at ComputerWorld.
