Apple found out what's messing with the new MacBook Pro's battery life
A couple weeks after Consumer Reports failed to recommend the latest MacBook Pro due to inconsistent battery life, Apple has announced that it worked with the publication to identify the problem: a bug in Safari. However, if you are experiencing poor battery life with your new machine, don't assume you have the bug as well, because apparently, this is a problem mostly specific to Consumer Reports.
