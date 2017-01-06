Apple CEO Tim Cooka s pay slumps along with iPhone sales
Apple penalized CEO Tim Cook for the iPhone maker's first sales slump in 15 years with a 15 percent pay cut. Cook still did extremely well, with a compensation package valued at $8.7 million for Apple's fiscal year that ended Sept.
