Apple antitrust suit: Qualcomm overcharged 'billions'

Apple on Friday sued Qualcomm, accusing the California chipmaker of abusing its market power to demand unfair royalties, echoing charges filed days earlier by US antitrust regulators. A Qualcomm sign is pictured in front of one of its many buildings in San Diego, California (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo Apple said in the court filing that it has been overcharged "billions of dollars" by its chipmaking partner's "illegal scheme."

