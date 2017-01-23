Appeals court denies full hearing in ...

Appeals court denies full hearing in data surveillance case

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

NEW YORK >> A federal appeals court in New York won't rehear a panel's decision letting companies like Microsoft refuse to turn over to the government customer emails stored overseas. The judges of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals split their votes 4-4.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 4 min Kaarlo 52,613
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 7 min 0smius 12,338
News Drug Task Force Agents arrest Natchitoches man 2 hr Bail___REALLY 3
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 6 hr Armand 11,479
News Why Trump will find it hard to make American ec... 20 hr one way or another 3
live traffic for following ncli routes Mon ns markhill 1
News Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16) Mon Dudley 16
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,434 • Total comments across all topics: 278,226,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC