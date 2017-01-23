Appeals court denies full hearing in data surveillance case
NEW YORK >> A federal appeals court in New York won't rehear a panel's decision letting companies like Microsoft refuse to turn over to the government customer emails stored overseas. The judges of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals split their votes 4-4.
