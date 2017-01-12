Amazon says it will create 100,000 jo...

Amazon says it will create 100,000 jobs in U.S. by 2018

Amazon says it will create 100,000 full-time jobs in U.S. by 2018 The full-time positions will also provide full benefits, says the tech giant. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://usat.ly/2io33Tb Amazon will create 100,000 full-time jobs in the United States with full benefits over the next 18 months, the tech giant announced in a statement Thursday.

