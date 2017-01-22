Amazon Grows Its Robot Army -- Is a Robot Air Force Next?
Central to President Trump's campaign was a promise to begin returning jobs to America , and giving credit where it's due, he seems to have begun fulfilling the promise even weeks before taking office, twisting arms and throwing elbows on Twitter, and urging everyone from Carrier to GM to Ford to... Toyota to stop building factories in Mexico and keep more jobs here at home. But there's one notable outlier to all of this good jobs news: Amazon.com We first discussed this phenomenon -- the roboticization of America's workforce -- last year, noting how in a world where robots are popping up in more and more places, they've become especially prevalent in Amazon's warehouses.
