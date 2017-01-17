Already reeling, Mexico fears it has much to lose with Trump

In this Aug. 31, 2016 file photo, Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, left, and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shake hands after a joint statement at Los Pinos, the presidential official residence, in Mexico City. Before his swearing-in, Trump has already hurt Mexico's economy by pressuring automakers to shift factories out of Mexico and amid an uncertain economic outlook, the peso has plunged to all-time lows against the U.S. dollar.

