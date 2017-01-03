Alibaba could generate 1 million new ...

Alibaba could generate 1 million new US jobs, Ma tells Trump

The billionaire head of China's biggest e-commerce retailer met with President-elect Donald Trump on Monday to promote his site by dangling the possibility of a million new U.S. jobs. Jack Ma met Trump in New York and the two talked U.S.-China trade and specifically small business.

