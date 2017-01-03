Alibaba could generate 1 million new US jobs, Ma tells Trump
The billionaire head of China's biggest e-commerce retailer met with President-elect Donald Trump on Monday to promote his site by dangling the possibility of a million new U.S. jobs. Jack Ma met Trump in New York and the two talked U.S.-China trade and specifically small business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InfoWorld.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|IB DaMann
|50,219
|Automation: Trump Deportation Threat Inspires C...
|6 hr
|spytheweb
|10
|Recover Deleted Data Photos from Huawei Mate 9/...
|8 hr
|Tiffiny
|3
|Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to Galaxy J3 (2017)
|9 hr
|Tiffiny
|3
|How to Transfer Contacts & SMS from Nokia to An... (Jul '14)
|9 hr
|Tiffiny
|3
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|9 hr
|VetnorsGate
|12,184
|The wild, weird, and powerful PC hardware of CE...
|10 hr
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC