After MongoDB, ransomware groups hit ...

After MongoDB, ransomware groups hit exposed Elasticsearch clusters

After deleting data from thousands of publicly accessible MongoDB databases, ransomware groups have started doing the same with Elasticsearch clusters that are accessible from the internet and are not properly secured. Elasticsearch is a Java-based search engine that's popular in enterprise environments.

