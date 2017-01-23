Aaron Puzey on his exercise bike at h...

Aaron Puzey on his exercise bike at home in Monifieth, near Dundee

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

A games programmer is believed to be the first person to cycle the entire length of Britain in virtual reality . Using the technology, he recently completed the 900-mile journey from Land's End to John o' Groats on an exercise bike without leaving his living room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 4 min Demon Slayer 52,400
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 23 min nanoanomaly 12,313
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 2 hr Ian McFarland 11,462
live traffic for following ncli routes 2 hr ns markhill 1
News Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16) 2 hr Dudley 16
News Search continues for child possibly drowned in ... 3 hr sharon mungall 1
News Is this black woman responsible for inventions ... (May '10) 6 hr Fungkstaga 227
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,169 • Total comments across all topics: 278,192,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC