A Starship Technologies delivery robot at the Washington Auto Show. Photo: AFP
The robots of the future will be coming soon, rolling along at a lumbering pace with those goods you just ordered. The six-wheeled, knee-high robots from startup Starship Technologies are part of a new wave of automated systems taking aim at the "last mile" delivery of goods to consumers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Joe Momma
|53,554
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|1 hr
|davy
|41
|Dozens protest Trump order at Louisville airport
|5 hr
|Amos N Andy
|1
|Renewable energy technology stores the wind und... (Aug '08)
|5 hr
|Solarman
|6
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|6 hr
|Eagle 12
|11,524
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|6 hr
|SoE
|12,371
|A reality TV star and an immigration hardliner ...
|8 hr
|Kevin the Clown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC