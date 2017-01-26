A Starship Technologies delivery robo...

A Starship Technologies delivery robot at the Washington Auto Show. Photo: AFP

The robots of the future will be coming soon, rolling along at a lumbering pace with those goods you just ordered. The six-wheeled, knee-high robots from startup Starship Technologies are part of a new wave of automated systems taking aim at the "last mile" delivery of goods to consumers.

Chicago, IL

