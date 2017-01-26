A commuter's dream: Entrepreneurs rac...

A commuter's dream: Entrepreneurs race to develop flying car

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Inventors and entrepreneurs have long tried and failed to make the dream a reality, but that may be changing. Nearly a dozen companies around the globe, including some with deep pockets such as European aircraft maker Airbus, are competing to be the first to develop a new kind of aircraft that will enable commuters to glide above crowded roadways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 3 min thetruth 53,504
News Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl... 13 min tex 1
Adobe Reader 2 hr sullivan11 1
News The crucial election question is the one that c... 6 hr Le Jimbo 42
Outlook Express 8 hr MosMos555 5
Retrieve deleted texts from Android phone (Jun '14) 8 hr MosMos555 7
News Dozens protest Trump order at Louisville airport 20 hr Amos N Andy 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,975 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC