23 Dead After Ferry Catches Fire Near Indonesia's Capital

23 Dead After Ferry Catches Fire Near Indonesia's Capital

The vessel was carrying about 100 people from Jakarta'a port of Muara Angke to Tidung, a resort island in the Kepulauan Seribu chain located off of Jakarta, when it caught fire Sunday. Seply Madreto, an official from the local Disaster Mitigation Agency, told MetroTV that more than 10 injured victims were rushed to hospitals.

