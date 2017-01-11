11,000 people bought an adapter to gi...

11,000 people bought an adapter to give the new MacBook Pro...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Registration will allow you to post comments on ctpost.com and create a ctpost.com Subscriber Portal account for you to manage subscriptions and email preferences. 11,000 people bought an adapter to give the new MacBook Pro the same features as the last one Apple's lastest MacBook Pro only has one kind of port, which uses the new USB-C connector, as opposed to older MacBook Pros, which had options to plug in HDMI cables, SD cards, and other useful attachments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... 25 min Solarman 7
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 1 hr One way or another 180,247
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 6 hr scientia potentia... 49,727
Wismec Nosiy Cricket II-22 and IndeRemix with C... 12 hr allisonhu 1
News Area residents urged to join Sirens for Life bl... (Jul '09) 14 hr other sirens 8
News Drizly launches alcohol-delivery service in Col... 16 hr Linda 2
News This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like 21 hr Phyllis Colby 6
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,762 • Total comments across all topics: 277,591,196

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC