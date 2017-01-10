10 Things to Know for Tuesday

10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Members of the NAACP stand at the Civil Rights Garden during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day walk and commemoration Monday, Jan. 16 2017, in Atlantic City, N.J. As Americans celebrate the legacy of King, civil rights leaders and activists are trying to reconcile the transition from the nation's first black president to a president-elect still struggling to connect with most non-white voters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 13 min VetnorsGate 12,264
News Prominent climate-denying politician gets schoo... 21 min Grinder1373 65
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 32 min spinosaurus baryo... 180,279
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 35 min par five 11,396
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 1 hr Phillip 701
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr Into The Night 51,257
News The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun 6 hr 1st Grade Math Wiz 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,387 • Total comments across all topics: 277,979,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC