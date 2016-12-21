Vermont utility finds malware code at...

Vermont utility finds malware code attributed to Russians

Read more: The Daily News-Record

A state electric utility confirmed on Friday it had found on one of its laptops a malware code the U.S. government says is used by Russian hackers. The Burlington Electric Department said U.S. utilities were alerted by the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday of a malware code used in Grizzly Steppe, the name Homeland Security has applied to a Russian campaign linked to recent hacks.

