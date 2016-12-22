US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious ma...

US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' blacklist

There are 1 comment on the Manila Bulletin story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' blacklist.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group is back on the U.S. government's annual list of "notorious markets" that sell pirated goods. People ride a double bicycle past a logo of The Alibaba Group at the company's headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province.

pirate popo

Indonesia

#1 Yesterday
reasonable price is the best protection against piracy, to paraphrase mark cuban.
Chicago, IL

