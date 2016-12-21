Top author to receive Bodleian Library's top honour at Oxford Literary Festival
NOVELIST and screenwriter William Boyd is to be awarded the Bodleian Library's highest honour at the Oxford Literary Festival . Mr Boyd, 64, will receive the Bodley Medal, given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to literature, culture, science and communication.
