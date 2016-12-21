TJX Cos. ignored the internet -- and won
When Kimberly Dulude steps into a TJ Maxx store near her job at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, she likes to begin perusing a clearance aisle in the back. Then she works her way up to shoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|37 min
|One way or another
|180,120
|'First friend' Valerie Jarrett reflects on 8 ye...
|43 min
|former democrat
|1
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|52 min
|One way or another
|49,395
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|2 hr
|positronium
|12,101
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|3 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|10 hr
|reviewrays
|2
|How to use iphone backup extractor to recover l...
|10 hr
|rkaharea
|6
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC