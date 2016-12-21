These 15 startups didn't exist 5 year...

These 15 startups didn't exist 5 years ago - now they're...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Silicon Valley can create immense value in just a short time. Just look at these 15 startups that didn't even exist five years ago, which are now valued at $1 billion or more, according to venture capitalists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr One way or another 49,449
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 2 hr Dogen 180,135
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... 3 hr Mikey 3
News Jonathan Pitre to have Christmas in Minnesota a... 5 hr Ron 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 6 hr SoE 12,103
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) 8 hr mohsen 249
News 'First friend' Valerie Jarrett reflects on 8 ye... 12 hr former democrat 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,431 • Total comments across all topics: 277,361,731

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC