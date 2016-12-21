The inventor of the red Solo Cup, Robert Hulseman, has died at age 84
Robert Hulseman, who in the 1970s invented the Red Solo Cup for family picnics only to see it embraced as the go-to beverage holder at college keg parties and football tailgates - and even the inspiration for a country music party hit - has died. He was 84. The former president and chief executive of his family's Solo Cup Co.
