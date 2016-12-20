The group that hacked the DNC infiltrated Ukrainian artillery units
The cyberespionage group blamed for hacking into the U.S. Democratic National Committee earlier this year has also infiltrated the Ukrainian military through a trojanized Android application used by its artillery units. The group, which is known in the security industry under different names, including Fancy Bear, Pawn Storm, and APT28, has been operating for almost a decade.
