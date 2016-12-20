The group that hacked the DNC infiltr...

The group that hacked the DNC infiltrated Ukrainian artillery units

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: ITworld

The cyberespionage group blamed for hacking into the U.S. Democratic National Committee earlier this year has also infiltrated the Ukrainian military through a trojanized Android application used by its artillery units. The group, which is known in the security industry under different names, including Fancy Bear, Pawn Storm, and APT28, has been operating for almost a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 21 min One way or another 180,088
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr Aura Mytha 49,355
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 12 hr positronium 12,067
Switch from Samsung Galaxy Phone to Apple iPhone 7 13 hr Mobbay 3
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 17 hr IB DaMann 11,271
News Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo... 19 hr West 11th 25
News Consumer reports: Don't buy this laptop Sat Apple Sucks 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,916 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,918

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC