That time the bank said Uber charged her $28K for a ride
What Uber has described as "a glitch" in its computers led to a number of users' being charged improperly, in at least one case for more than $28,000, according to the ride hailing app giant. The company said the glitch affected "a handful" of users and was a temporary problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|46 min
|One way or another
|180,063
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|49 min
|IB DaMann
|49,335
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|3 hr
|IB DaMann
|11,271
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|5 hr
|West 11th
|25
|Consumer reports: Don't buy this laptop
|15 hr
|Apple Sucks
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|18 hr
|SoE
|12,063
|US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla...
|Fri
|pirate popo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC