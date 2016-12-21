That time the bank said Uber charged ...

That time the bank said Uber charged her $28K for a ride

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Sunherald.com

What Uber has described as "a glitch" in its computers led to a number of users' being charged improperly, in at least one case for more than $28,000, according to the ride hailing app giant. The company said the glitch affected "a handful" of users and was a temporary problem.

Chicago, IL

