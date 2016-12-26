There are on the The Republic story from 10 hrs ago, titled Thai police charge man in hacking attacks on gova t sites. In it, The Republic reports that:

Police in Thailand on Monday charged a suspect with participating in recent hacking attacks on government computers that were billed as a protest against a restrictive law governing internet use. Natdanai Kongdee, 19, was one of nine people arrested in connection with the attacks that blocked access to some websites and accessed non-public files, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Republic.