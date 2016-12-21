Southeast Asia's Best Stock Seen Extending Rally on Cost Cut
PT Adaro Energy, Southeast Asia's best-performing stock this year, is expected by analysts to extend gains in 2017 as it benefits from rising coal prices and cost-cutting initiatives. The coal miner's measures to reduce expenses resulted in an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin of 36.2 percent in the third quarter, the largest among Indonesia's five biggest listed coal miners, and the highest quarterly reading in three years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Brian_G
|49,635
|26 Cosmic Photos from the Hubble Space Telescop...
|5 hr
|Eric Rowland
|4
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|6 hr
|IB DaMann
|11,306
|VGod in Vaper Games Special - Vape Trick Teachi...
|11 hr
|perty
|1
|Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to Galaxy J3 (2017)
|16 hr
|AJ-Kong
|1
|e-KYC Is Growing Significantly in India
|16 hr
|iritechinc
|1
|Recover Deleted Data Photos from Huawei Mate 9/...
|16 hr
|AJ-Kong
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC