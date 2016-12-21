Sony apologizes after hackers send fa...

Sony apologizes after hackers send false tweets about Britney Spears

Britney Spears and Sony Music Entertainment were the targets of a Twitter hoax Monday morning. The Sony Music Global Twitter account had several tweets announcing that Spears had died; they were later deleted.

