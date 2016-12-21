Sony apologizes after hackers send false tweets about Britney Spears
Britney Spears and Sony Music Entertainment were the targets of a Twitter hoax Monday morning. The Sony Music Global Twitter account had several tweets announcing that Spears had died; they were later deleted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 min
|Aura Mytha
|49,504
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|54 min
|Wilson
|180,177
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|4
|How to Remove DRM Protection from Apple Music
|7 hr
|JesseRR
|1
|Jonathan Pitre to have Christmas in Minnesota a...
|17 hr
|Ron
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|18 hr
|SoE
|12,103
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|20 hr
|mohsen
|249
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC