Snowfall was recorded in the Sahara Desert for the first time in 37 years - and the satellite imagery is gorgeous It snowed on December 19 in the Sahara Desert, and NASA's Landsat 7 satellite was there to see it. The photo comes from Landsat 7's Enhanced Thematic Mapper Plus visible-light camera, and depicts the first snowfall recorded in the massive African desert in 37 years.

