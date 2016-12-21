RPT-Investors see Biogen CEO choice as friendly to potential takeover
Dec 21 The surprise selection of Michel Vounatsos to run Biogen Inc signals a shift toward a more commercial management focus after years of targeting ambitious scientific gains, and likely keeps the U.S. biotech in play as a takeover target. Vounatsos joined Biogen as chief commercial officer in April after 20 years leading various commercial operations at Merck & Co.
