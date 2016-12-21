Retiring KU professor invented widely used drugs for HIV
In this Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 photo, University of Kansas distinguished professor of pharmaceutical chemistry Valentino Stella poses at Simons Laboratories on West Campus of the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kan. Stella is retiring at the end of this semester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 min
|scientia potentia...
|49,642
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|2 hr
|Kellyanne
|27
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|2 hr
|IB DaMann
|11,308
|Kanger K-KISS Starter kit with 6300mAh Build-in...
|3 hr
|allisonhu
|1
|Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to Galaxy J3 (2017)
|5 hr
|fuejdfe
|2
|Recover Deleted Data Photos from Huawei Mate 9/...
|5 hr
|fuejdfe
|2
|26 Cosmic Photos from the Hubble Space Telescop...
|14 hr
|Eric Rowland
|4
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC