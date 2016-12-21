Relive one of the most exciting moments in SpaceX's history...
One year ago, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and his rocket company, SpaceX, pulled off an incredible feat of spaceflight history. That's when - on December 21, 2015 - SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket, dropped off a satellite in space, and then landed the rocket's towering first-stage booster on a concrete pad in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
