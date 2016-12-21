Recounts or no, US elections are stil...

Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerable to hacking

There are 1 comment on the Valley Morning Star story from 12 hrs ago, titled Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerable to hacking. In it, Valley Morning Star reports that:

Jill Stein's bid to recount votes in Pennsylvania was in trouble even before a federal judge shot it down Dec. 12. That's because the Green Party candidate's effort stood almost no chance of detecting potential fraud or error in the vote - there was basically nothing to recount.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,767

Location hidden
#1 7 hrs ago
SSsshhh!!!....Der Fuhrer doesn't like to hear that.....

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 4 min One way or another 49,410
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 9 min One way or another 180,128
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) 1 hr mohsen 249
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 2 hr VetnorsGate 12,102
News 'First friend' Valerie Jarrett reflects on 8 ye... 4 hr former democrat 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) 14 hr reviewrays 2
How to use iphone backup extractor to recover l... 15 hr rkaharea 6
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,877 • Total comments across all topics: 277,354,662

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC