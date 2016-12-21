Praxair to Buy Linde for $35 Billion in Industrial-Gas Deal

Praxair Inc. of the U.S. agreed to buy Linde AG for about 33.9 billion euros to create the world's largest supplier of industrial gases, three months after a previous attempt failed on concern over job losses in Germany. Shares of Danbury, Connecticut-based Praxair will be converted one for one into stock in a new company that will begin an offer to buy Munich-based Linde, the companies said Tuesday in a statement.

