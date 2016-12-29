Parents blame FaceTime for death of 5-year-old daughter, sue Apple
A Texas couple are suing Apple, claiming its FaceTime app is responsible for the death of their 5-year-old daughter. James and Bethany Modisette say Apple was granted a patent in 2014 for a FaceTime design that would've used GPS tracking to determine speed of travel to prevent people from using the app while driving, reports Courthouse News .
