Observatory named for John Glenn proposed at Ohio state park
Backers are fundraising to build an observatory and astronomy park named for the late space hero John Glenn at a state park in his native Ohio. Members of the non-profit Friends of Hocking Hills State Park say they've secured half of the $1.6 million budget for the proposed project at the park about 45 miles southeast of Columbus.
