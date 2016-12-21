Nokia Sues Apple For Patent Infringement

Nokia Sues Apple For Patent Infringement

Thursday Dec 22

Nokia announced it is suing Apple in German and US courts for patent infringement, claiming the US tech giant was using Nokia technology in "many" products without paying for it. Finnish Nokia, once the world's top mobile phone maker, said the two companies had signed a licensing agreement in 2011, and since then "Apple has declined subsequent offers made by Nokia to license other of its patented inventions which are used by many of Apple's products."

